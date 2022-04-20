Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Announces Dividend of GBX 13

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PMP opened at GBX 561 ($7.30) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 590.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 642.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The company has a market cap of £78.46 million and a PE ratio of 24.26. Portmeirion Group has a 52 week low of GBX 520 ($6.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($11.97).

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

