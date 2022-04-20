Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Announces Dividend of GBX 13

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PMP opened at GBX 561 ($7.30) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 590.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 642.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The company has a market cap of £78.46 million and a PE ratio of 24.26. Portmeirion Group has a 52 week low of GBX 520 ($6.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($11.97).
