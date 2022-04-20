Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.75. Potbelly shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 13,979 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on PBPB. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

