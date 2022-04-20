Power Index Pool Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,561.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $359,563.52 and $23,561.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.85 or 0.07412726 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,291.53 or 0.99803654 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

