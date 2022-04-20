Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MOTNF stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

