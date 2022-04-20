Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) to post $520.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.44 million. Primo Water reported sales of $478.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

PRMW traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.00 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

