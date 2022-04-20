Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in March

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.
Shares of PMCUF stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.
Pro Medicus Company Profile (Get Rating)
