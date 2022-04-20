Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.16 billion-$79.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.42 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.08. The company has a market cap of $385.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

