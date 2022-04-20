Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 12,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 22,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procure Space ETF by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Procure Space ETF by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Procure Space ETF by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period.

