Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

PRGS stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

