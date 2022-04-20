Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $171.80 and last traded at $171.24, with a volume of 21356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.56.
The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.
In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.
About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.