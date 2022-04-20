Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $171.80 and last traded at $171.24, with a volume of 21356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.56.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

