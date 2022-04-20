Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $51.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

