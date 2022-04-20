Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.48. 7,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 281,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -8.42.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 2,882.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

