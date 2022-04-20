Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Down 6.7%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.95 and last traded at $147.95. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.50.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.44.
About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (PUODY)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.