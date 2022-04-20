Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Down 6.7%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.95 and last traded at $147.95. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.44.

Get Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, waste water treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.