PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.03

PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

