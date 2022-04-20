ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Shares Down 5.4%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.55. 1,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 15.34% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

