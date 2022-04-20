ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 198,240 shares.The stock last traded at $42.41 and had previously closed at $41.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

