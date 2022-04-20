Prosper (PROS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Prosper has a market cap of $2.46 million and $2.96 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prosper has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

