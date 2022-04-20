Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prothena's pipeline progress has been encouraging. It has a promising Alzheimer’s disease candidate in the pipeline, which it is developing in collaboration with Bristol Myers. It also has a license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of prasinezumab, which is progressing well. It is also advancing an early-stage pipeline of programs for a number of potential neurological indications with Bristol Myers. However, the company does not have any approved candidate in its portfolio yet. It has sold its clinical-stage antibody, PRX004, and the broader ATTR amyloidosis program to focus on its other programs. It earlier discontinued the development of the lead candidate, NEOD001, which was disappointing. These setbacks continue to weigh on shares. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

PRTA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Prothena by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,292,000 after buying an additional 102,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 138,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

