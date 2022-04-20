Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Plans GBX 12 Dividend

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 327.77. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £670.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.33) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.46).

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £69,712.08 ($90,700.08).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

