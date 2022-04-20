Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,371,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.14.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

