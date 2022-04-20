PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Announces Dividend of $0.96

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.958 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of PUTKY stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
