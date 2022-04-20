Public Mint (MINT) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $40,609.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022296 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,889,530 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

