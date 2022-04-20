Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives €109.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €109.56 ($117.81).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at €75.44 ($81.12) on Friday. Puma has a 1 year low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($124.09). The company has a 50-day moving average of €78.42 and a 200 day moving average of €94.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

