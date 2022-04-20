PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $25.20

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $24.05. PureTech Health shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

PRTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

