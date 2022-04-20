Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
NYSE PIM opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $4.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
