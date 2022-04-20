PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

