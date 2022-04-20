PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Shares Up 11%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Rating) shares shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.85. 335,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 337,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$606.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Company Profile (CVE:PYR)
