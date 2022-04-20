Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,905 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.95.

VRTX opened at $282.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,514. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

