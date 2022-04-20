Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,117 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,117 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

CTXS opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.