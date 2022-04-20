Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $729.06.

REGN opened at $716.22 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.40 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $664.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

