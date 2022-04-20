Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,402,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816,796 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $26,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Ambev by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

