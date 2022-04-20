Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,333 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $48,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Universal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE UVV opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Co. has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Universal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.