Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,345,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,889 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $51,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

