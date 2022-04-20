Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,821 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $53,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $16,116,000. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 28.3% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after acquiring an additional 196,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 35.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $6,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

