Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

