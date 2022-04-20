Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 11,355 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $36,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 417,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

