Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Snap-on by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

NYSE:SNA opened at $226.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

