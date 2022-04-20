Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 73,677 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares in the company, valued at $959,011,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,046 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

