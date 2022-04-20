Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,147,000 after acquiring an additional 506,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.