Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $8.10. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $581.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Pzena Investment Management ( NYSE:PZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 212.00%.

In other news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena purchased 779,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.