Quark Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $99,695.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,273,598 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

