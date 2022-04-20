Qubitica Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.45 or 0.00269989 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004914 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $759.92 or 0.01808450 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

