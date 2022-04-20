RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.23

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

RDNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get RadNet alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,951 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in RadNet by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 742,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 468,590 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in RadNet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 435,717 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in RadNet by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190,570 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth $5,122,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.