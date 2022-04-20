Raise Market Capitalization Hits $49,914.70 (RAISE)

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00033783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00103537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Raise

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.