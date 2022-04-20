Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.81. 717,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

