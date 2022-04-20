Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $322,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,596.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,557. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,098,000 after purchasing an additional 610,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rambus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Rambus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $85,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.75. 7,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,004. Rambus has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.