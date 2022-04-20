Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.95. 39,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 27,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $182.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.