Raymond James Lowers Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $24.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Get Olaplex alerts:

OLPX opened at $15.79 on Monday. Olaplex has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,656,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,352,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.