Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.81

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.81 and last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 86624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.48.

The company has a market cap of C$398.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

