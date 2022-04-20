Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

